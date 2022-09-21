Glenna Bodge 1932 – 2022 RICHMOND – Glenna Bodge, 90, of the Alexander Reed Road, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She was born on June 26, 1932 in Richmond, the daughter of Glenwood and Mary Curtis. Glenna was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 132. She enjoyed many years of camping with family and friends. Glenna also enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with the many children of the community. Glenna was predeceased by her parents Glenwood and Mary Curtis; husband Maurice C. Bodge Jr.; sisters Myrna Waltz, Carolyn Watts, Gertrude White and Roxana Stevens. She is survived by her daughters Susan Bodge of Monmouth, Sally Ledford of Augusta, Sandra Bodge of Richmond, Sherry and Gilbert Bond of Richmond, son, Gregory Bodge of Monmouth; sisters Jean Powers, Barbara Crosby, brothers Norman Curtis and Fulton Curtis; grandchildren Dawn and Wendel Gilmore, Christina and Benny Parkhurst, Benjamin and Carie Bond, Amie Jellison; great-grandchildren Everett, Johnathan, and Abbygail Blair, Noah and Ella Parkhurst; sister in-law, Shirley Stiles, brother-in-law, Michael Bodge; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to her close friend, Gloria Houdlette. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357 In lieu of flowers, please choose an organization of your choice in memory of Glenna.

