BRUNSWICK – Jean Claire Sawyer was born on Oct. 30, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Norma and Charles Handschur. She was a teacher and advocate at heart. After earning a Master’s degree from SUNY Albany, she taught Latin until her beloved children Andrew and Emily were born and she decided to dedicate herself to raising her family. Later, Jean sought to improve life for all through her work with Maine All Care. Throughout her life, Jean was well known for her warmth, kindness, and caring

Walter Edward Sawyer Jr. was born on July 16, 1944 to Rose and Walter Sawyer Sr. in upstate New York. He loved learning, grew interested in education, and earned a Ph.D in that subject from SUNY Albany. After starting his career teaching English literature, Walt worked up to becoming a school administrator and served the Waterford Halfmoon school district for many years. Outside of work, he enjoyed exploring the outdoors, folk music, and woodworking. His deepest passion was being a loving husband and father.

After retiring and moving to Maine in 2003, Jean and Walter spent many wonderful years making new friends and building community through their book groups and at State Street Church. After 47 years of companionship and loving marriage, Jean passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2022. Walter passed away a short time later, on July 17, 2022. They will both be sorely missed by many.

Jean and Walter are survived by their children Andrew and Emily; their siblings; nieces and nephews; friends; and communities.

A celebration of life will be held at State Street Church 159 State Street, Portland, ME 04101 on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial gifts in honor of Jean and Walter

may be made to:

State Street Church

P.O. Box 4037

Portland, ME 04101 or at http://www.statestreetchurch.org/donate