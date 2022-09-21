Robert “Bob” E. Moore 1935 – 2022 BATH – It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must say goodbye to Robert “Bob” E. Moore. Born at home in Bath on Aug. 23, 1935. He died suddenly at home on Sept. 12, 2022. Robert was a retired member of the U.S. Army, serving our country for over 20 years. On his return to the states he worked for the state highway dept. and transferred to the City of Bath as a truck driver for 17 years and met and married the love of his life, Joanne. They enjoyed simple pleasures like bird watching, jigsaw puzzles, reading and having a pizza at home, watching a great movie like “Field of Dreams” or “Forrest Gump”. Tom Hanks’ movies were always a favorite. Always busy out in the yard, he grew the best tomatoes and tons of ’em. He was predeceased by his parents Fenton and Arletta (Stuart) Moore. And will be sadly missed by survivors, his wife of 40 years, Joanne Moore (Eliot), her daughter, “The brat” Ellen M. Boyer and her children Caleb and Sophia Nottingham and Grace and Hope Brawn.

