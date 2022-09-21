Erika Parker scored for Marshwood in the first quarter and Ellie Szostalo answered for Gorham in the third quarter as the teams played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday in a Class A South field hockey game in Gorham.

Lily Dupree made four saves for Marshwood (2-3-1). Madison Tibbals had two saves for Gorham (4-2-1), which is undefeated in its last five games after an 0-2 start.

CHEVERUS 13, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Lucy Johnson scored four goals, and Lily Johnson and Zoey Radford each added three as the Stags (7-0) cruised to a win at home against Portland/Deering (0-6).

Sophia St. John, Charlotte Miller and Mackenzie Cash also scored.

WINDHAM 4, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1: Emma Morrison scored two goals to lead the Eagles (2-4) past South Portland/Westbrook (1-5) in South Portland.

Hannah Heanssler and Grace Joly were the other goal scorers for Windham. Leah Cromarty scored for South Portland/Westbrook.

SANFORD 7, BONNY EAGLE 3: Audrey Payeur scored four goals to power the Spartans (4-2) past the Scots (0-6) at Sanford.

Logan Muise, Madi Sheppard and Jaelynn Aldrich also scored. Natalie Payeur had three assists.

Ashley Inman scored twice for Bonny Eagle.

LISBON 6, BOOTHBAY 0: Emily Libby scored a pair of goals as the Greyhounds (5-1) rolled over the Seahawks (0-5) in Lisbon.

Kayla Cooper, Haley Tuplin, Avia Russo and Riley Hoyle also scored. Haley Tuplin, Cooper and Russo also recorded assists, as did Maddie Tuplin.

Winning goalie Maria Levesque made three saves.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 4, WINTHROP 3: Avery Bessey scored late in the fourth quarter after Winthrop erased a two-goal deficit as the Phoenix (6-1) edged the Ramblers (6-2) in Winthrop.

Leah Burgess and Brooklyn Fournier gave Spruce Mountain a 3-1 lead when they scored just two minutes apart in the third quarter. Winthrop answered with goals by Lauryn Wood and Madeline Wagner in the fourth.

Burgess finished with two goals. After Burgess opened the scoring in the first quarter, Izzy Folsom tied it in the second.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 4, WESTBROOK 1: Kosta Nedeljkovic and Ollie Hettenbach scored two goals apiece, and the Bulldogs (4-2) broke away from a 1-1 halftime tie against the Blue Blazes (1-4-1) in Portland.

Hettenbach converted two penalty kicks in the second half. Westbrook’s goal also was a penalty kick, by Jason Shackley.

Portland keeper Ben Littell made one save, while Westbrook’s Jason McCarthy stopped four shots.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 3, OCEANSIDE 0: The Eagles (6-0) took the lead on an own goal in the first half, then got second-half goals from Pablo Jimenez Duran and Jake Masters in a win over the Mariners (0-4) at Rockland.

Lincoln’s first goal came off a Nick Archer corner kick then was knocked into the net by an Oceanside defender. Duran added to the lead when converted a pass from Jack Duncan at the top of the box, and Masters scored on a header after another Archer corner kick.

Cody Cleaveland made four saves for the shutout.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

WELLS 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Caitlin Shiels broke a 1-1 tie with two goals in the final 15 minutes as the Warriors (5-1) beat the Rangers (2-4) at Wells.

Kendall Maxon scored in the first half for Wells. Grace Badger assisted on all three goals, and Savannah Tardiff finished with seven saves.

