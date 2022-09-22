Meetinghouse Arts Stage will present a community-based production of Thornton Wilder’s classic play “Our Town.” The production features a multi-generational cast drawn from residents of Freeport, Pownal, Durham and surrounding areas, designed in collaboration with local artists and traditional musicians. Musical interludes performed live are an integral part of this production.

The production is directed by Freeport resident Nat Warren-White, a professional actor and director who is one of the founding members of The Theater Project in Brunswick.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this inaugural community-built production in the lovely Meetinghouse Arts, housed in the historic Freeport First Parish Church,” Warren-White said. “There is no better play to stage in these challenging times than Thornton Wilder’s classic “Our Town” to help us all reopen our doors and welcome the entire village home again.”

Says Board President Nancy Salmon, “We’re so excited to have our own Nat Warren-White directing “Our Town” in our town with cast and crew from our extended community. How does this play about small town life coincide with life in our small towns? Come enjoy this community offering that reminds us to appreciate each precious moment.”

Performances take place at Meetinghouse Arts located at 40 Main St. in downtown Freeport. The show opens Friday, Oct. 14 and plays at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays for six performances only: Oct. 14-16; Oct. 21-23. Admission is offered on a sliding scale from $5-$25. Tickets will be available at the door or online OurTownFreeport.eventbrite.com. For more information, [email protected] or (207) 805-2288.

