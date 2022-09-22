Singer-songwriter Toby McAllister put out the EP “Daydreamin” earlier this year, and two days ago the latest single was released with a video.

With a lively fiddle intro, “Coast to Coast” is an upbeat, pop-rock ditty that takes a nostalgic look back at life. McAllister dons a grey beard and moustache as he sings about days gone by and singing until the sun came up. You see him looking at photos and backstage passes from tours with his band Sparks the Rescue as he unpacks other treasures and watches old footage.

The best place to keep up with McAllister, based in Mechanic Falls, is on Facebook. Next week, he’s headed into the studio to record the next EP.

You can also shop for McAllister music and merchandise, including new hoodies, at tobymcallister.bigcartel.com.

Here’s “Coast to Coast:”

