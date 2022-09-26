Cumberland Fair

8 a.m. gates, 9 a.m. buildings open daily through Saturday. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $12, free for 12 and under. cumberlandfair.com

No big deal, it’s just time for 150th historic Cumberland Fair! From the animals, competitions, midway rides, food and everything in between, this fair’s got it all, and if you’re 65 or older you can get in for five bucks on Tuesday and Thursday. On the entertainment front, musical acts include Jack Fossett Band, Roadhouse and Buck T. Edwards among several others. Other notable fair activities are the burrito eating contest, rodeo and tractor pulls.

The Price Is Right Live

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29 to $49. crossarenaportland.com

If you’ve been waiting your whole life for a voice to bellow your name followed by the words “Come on down!” then you’ll want to be in Portland for The Price Is Right Live where, if luck is on your side, you might end up on stage as a contestant competing for fabulous prizes. But even if your name isn’t called, it will still be a blast to see the staged version of a game show that has been around for 50 years. The Big Wheel will be there, not to mention the iconic Plinko board and of course the jaw-dropping Showcases. Contestant registration starts about three hours before showtime, so be sure to get yourself down to the Cross Arena in plenty of time to sign up if you hope to make it on stage.

‘When We Were Young and Unafraid’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 23. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., pay what you decide. madhorse.com

Set in the early ’70s before Roe v. Wade, “When We Were Young And Unafraid” takes an unflinching look at sex, power, violence and community. You’ll meet Agnes who runs a bed and breakfast that’s a sanctuary for domestic violence victims. You’ll also meet Agnes’ daughter Penny as well as the B&B’s newest guest, Mary Anne. The play shows how far we’ve come over the past five decades while also considering, especially now, what is still problematic.

Freeport Fall Festival

Friday through Sunday. Downtown Freeport. freeportfallfestival.com

The 23rd annual Freeport Fall Festival packs a whole lot of autumnal awesomeness into three days and there’s something for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Kick off your holiday shopping as there will be more than 175 Maine artists and craftsmen set up all over town. Lovers of live music should head to L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park for performances from local acts like Blue Steel Express, Pretty Girls Sing Soprano and An Overnight Low. The younger set will get a kick out of the bubble tent, and there will be several craft activities and experiences like face painting, apple hunting and a Legos station.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: