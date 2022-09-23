LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols homered in consecutive at-bats Friday night to become the fourth player in major league history with 700 career home runs.

The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols connected for his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location homer No. 699.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

