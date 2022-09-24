Divin Mpinga scored with an assist from Joey Hanlon with 29 seconds left in the first overtime Saturday to lift South Portland to a 1-0 victory over Portland in a boys’ soccer match at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Mpinga, who was robbed by Bulldogs goalkeeper Ben Littell (one save) in regulation, completed a give-and-go with Hanlon to end it.

Michael Zaccaria, in his first varsity start, stopped seven shots for the Red Riots (7-0).

Portland is 4-3.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Ayla Lagasse scored her second goal of the game 35 seconds into the second overtime, lifting the Tigers (8-0) over the Golden Trojans (4-3) in Saco.

Lagasse gave Biddeford a 1-0 lead in the first half. Arianna Agosto tied it in the fourth quarter, with an assist from Danica Hebert.

Lagasse’s goals were set up by Kayla Magnant and Cece Keller.

Biddeford goalie Cadence Goulet made five saves. Allison Marines of Thornton stopped 10 shots.

BRUNSWICK 3, LEWISTON 1: Ava Wolverton opened the scoring just three minutes into the game and later set up a goal by Felicity Jackson as the Dragons (5-3-1) beat the Blue Devils (1-6) in Lewiston.

Brunswick extended its lead to 3-0 in the third quarter on goals by Kiki Dinsmore and Jackson. Lewiston’s Savannah Connor-Schade scored later in the third.

Kimberley McLaughlin made 15 saves for the Blue Devils.