David Beam Osborne 1942 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – David Beam Osborne, 80, died July 7, 2022 in Brunswick. He was born May 15, 1942 in New York City, N.Y. to James S. and Elizabeth (Beam) Osborne. David was predeceased by his wife, Deborah (McKnown) Osborne in 2003; and by his brother, John S. Osborne. David was a graduate of the Hotchkiss School in Connecticut and later Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. He spent his career at the Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, Mass. as a Director of Secondary School Placement and a teacher of Greek and Roman history. His greatest enjoyment was the 34 years he coached the school football and basketball programs. Notwithstanding his quiet nature he was an effective and well-respected coach. After his retirement in 1996, he and his wife, Debby, moved to Brunswick. During his retirement he continued to enjoy attending high school sporting events and summers on Lovejoy Pond in Wayne. Interment will be next to his wife at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Deerfield, Mass.

