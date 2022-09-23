Peter L. Fullerton 1951 – 2022 BATH – Peter L. Fullerton, 70, of Barque Road died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, after battling a rare liver disease, surrounded by his family. He was born in Brunswick on Dec. 16, 1951, the son of Cecil L. and Mary Louise (Haining) Fullerton Jr. Peter graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1970 and from Husson College in 1974. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean, on May 25, 1974. He was employed at Benoit’s clothing store in Brunswick and then Bath Iron Works as a contract manager, retiring in 2010 after 34 years. He enjoyed music, playing in countless bands (including co-writing a song that reached #16 on the Maine Top 40), nature photography, woodworking, golf, senior baseball league, playing with his grandchildren and especially spending time in Florida with his wife, Jean (often getting closer to the alligators than she would have liked). He volunteered at the Maine State Aquarium and was a Big Brother for many years. He is survived by his wife, Jean Fullerton, of Bath; two sons, Tim Fullerton and his wife, Lisa, of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Ryan Fullerton and his wife, Pam, of Sparta, N.J.; and three grandchildren, Harry, Abigail and Hayley. A celebration of Peter’s life will be held in the coming weeks, with details to come. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to PSC Partners Seeking a Cure 6900 E. Bellevue Ave. Suite 202 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 or: http://www.pscpartners.org

