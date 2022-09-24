FOOTBALL

The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury.

Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

• The Los Angeles Rams placed receiver Van Jefferson on the injured list during his recovery from knee surgery, opening a roster spot to sign defensive back Grant Haley from the practice squad.

Jefferson had surgery early in training camp, but Rams Coach Sean McVay repeatedly said Jefferson had a chance to get back into the lineup to start the season. Instead, Jefferson will be out through the Rams’ bye week in late October, missing at least the first six games.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rasmus Hojgaard shot a 3-over 74 but maintained a one-shot lead over George Coetzee at the French Open in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

Hojgaard, of Denmark, slipped to 12 under overall after starting the day with a six-stroke advantage.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: A’ja Wilson finished with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China, 77-63 in Sydney.

The U.S. improved to 3-0 and now has won 25 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia.

