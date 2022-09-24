PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Ravens (1-1) at Patriots (1-1), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Ravens by 3

Outlook: New England doesn’t bring the same offensive firepower as Miami, but Baltimore’s defensive injuries, especially in the secondary, are still there. And Bill Belichick, always worth a look as a home dog, should find a way to take advantage. Also, Lamar Jackson might be limited by a sore throwing elbow.

Prediction: Patriots, 21-20

GAME OF THE WEEK/UPSET OF THE WEEK

Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (2-0), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Outlook: It’s a rivalry duel for the AFC East lead and also Week 3’s only matchup of 2-0 teams in the parity-drenched NFL. Trends conflict as they often do: Buffalo has beaten Miami seven times in a row. But the Dolphins have won seven in a row at home and 10 of last 11 overall. Call me a homer, but I believe a stoked Dolphins fan base makes the home-field edge real Sunday.

Prediction: Dolphins, 27-24

OTHER GAMES

• @Titans (0-2, +2) over Raiders (0-2), 24-21: These two are the big surprises among the league’s five 0-2 teams. I see Derrick Henry getting untracked vs. Vegas’ run D and like the Titans as home underdogs.

• Chiefs (2-0, -5 1/2) over @Colts (0-1-1), 27-23: Underperforming Indy expects to have star LB Shaquille Leonard back and hopes WR Michael Pittman is ready, too, but getting a first win here is a tough ask. The idea of a struggling Matt Ryan outscoring Patrick Mahomes is a stretch.

• @Vikings (1-1, -6) over Lions (1-1), 31-24: Detroit is 0-9-1 in its last 10 on the road, but the once-woeful Lions show signs of improvement. Defense is another matter. This is the game when the Vikings get Dalvin Cook going.

• Bengals (0-2, -6) over @Jets (1-1), 24-20: Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times and defense is carrying Cincy, while Joe Flacco has been great for the Jets but his defense has not been. I like the Jets with the points, and an outright upset would not shock.

• Eagles (2-0, -6 1/2) over @Commanders (1-1), 30-17: Carson Wentz has been solid for Washington and will be amped to face the team that discarded him, but I like Philly’s defense to make it tough on him.

• @Panthers (0-2, +3) over Saints (1-1), 19-17. New Orleans is hopeful Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return; still, watch Carolina’s stout defense force Jameis Winston into miscues.

• @Chargers (1-1, -7) over Jaguars (1-1), 34-16: Justin Herbert is questionable with a rib injury. Our pick assumes he will play and will pick apart the Jags’ young defensive back seven.

• Rams (1-1, -3 1/2) over @Cardinals (1-1), 27-23: Matthew Stafford has five interceptions in two games, but he should find his game here. The Rams have beaten the Cardinals in 10 of 11 meetings.

• @Seahawks (1-1, -1) over Falcons (0-2), 23-17: Seattle needs to find a ground game to help Geno Smith. Atlanta is 0-2 by a total five-point margin and has an upset shot. But do you trust Marcus Mariota?

• @Buccaneers (2-0, -1) over Packers (1-1), 19-17: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have 1,077 career TD passes between them, but points may be scarce. Tampa’s D (10 sacks) will make it difficult for Rodgers. And Brady might be passing to himself, with Mike Evans suspended for thuggery, and Chris Godwin likely out and Julio Jones very iffy with injuries. Tampa Bay has beaten Green Bay in eight of the last 10 in Tampa and should do it again.

• 49ers (1-1, -1) over @Broncos (1-1), 24-20: Tough call on Sunday nighter and two injuries are key, with Niners TE George Kittle and Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy both iffy. My tea leaf read has Kittle likelier to play, and that’s big, especially with Denver banged up at safety.

• Cowboys (1-1, +1) over @Giants (2-0), 19-16: The Monday nighter finds the Giants seeking their first 3-0 breakout since 2009, but I’m not sold – in general or in this game. Expected season debut of WR Michael Gallup will be a big lift for Dallas and Cooper Rush, and the Cowboys defense will hound Daniel Jones.

Week 2: 8-8 overall; 5-11 vs. spread.

Season: 14-17-1 overall; 13-19 vs. spread.

