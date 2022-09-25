FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

2. “The Ink Black Heart,” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)

3. “The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

7. “The Rising Tide,” by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur Books)

8. “The Pigeon Will Ride The Roller Coaster!,” by Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)

9. “The It Girl,” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout)

10. “Wrong Place Wrong Time,” by Gillian McAllister (Morrow)

Paperback

1. “Night of The Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

2. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

3. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

4. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. “Ugly Love,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

7. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

8. “Iron Lake,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

9. “Rules of Civility,” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Holding the Line,” by Geoffrey Berman (Penguin Press)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “Mother Brain,” by Chelsea Conaboy (Henry Holt & Co)

6. “The Mosquito Bowl,” by Buzz Bissinger (Harper)

7. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

9. “National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Mushrooms,” by National Audubon Society (Knopf)

10. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America,” by Gigi Georges (Harper Perennial)

2. “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett,” by W. Edward Crockett (Islandport Press)

3. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

4. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

7. “Foraging Mushrooms Maine,” by Tom Seymour (Falcon Press Publishing)

8. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

10. “Fox and” I,” by Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »