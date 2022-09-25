YARMOUTH – Edward Arthur McDonough, 81, of Yarmouth, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 in Scarborough.

Edward was born in Corning, N.Y., to James and Catherine McDonough on Aug. 15, 1941.

He graduated from Portland High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree. He married Jacklyn McDonough on Aug. 16, 1969 in Rumford. Edward worked as a salesman in the construction industry.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy with honorable discharge.

He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, running, entertaining friends and family, and supporting his children to pursue their dreams.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Jacklyn.

He is survived by his sons Shawn and Ryan, daughter-in-law, Julie; grandchildren, Will and Jack.

The McDonough family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Maine Veterans Home and friends of Edward for their care and support.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Maine Veterans Home,

290 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough ME 04074.