I have so appreciated the lush and beautiful planters by Dolby Blais & Segee on William Clark Drive in Westbrook. They are like an oasis in a construction desert. I can only begin to imagine how much thought went into the plantings, not to mention how much care must have been taken to make them thrive even during our very hot and dry stretches. Whoever is responsible deserves thanks from all who get to enjoy them – especially when stuck in traffic!

Margaret Harrison

Hollis

