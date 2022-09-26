The Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced a new initiative that allows Maine people to order free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.

Each household can order one kit per month through the Project Access COVID Tests website. Each kit contains five rapid tests. Both the tests and shipping are free.

Project ACT is a partnership between Maine DHHS and The Rockefeller Foundation and has mailed 489,400 free test kits to Maine households since a more limited program began in January 2022. At first, the tests were only available in some counties, but all Maine residents could order one test kit starting in February. Maine was one of six states that participated in The Rockefeller Foundation pilot program, which has now been expanded nationwide.

The expansion announced Monday means households can place a new order each month if needed.

“Through the continued success of our partnership with Project ACT, Maine families can now receive free, convenient COVID-19 tests right at their door every month,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner.

The tests work for anyone ages 2 and older, and require a nasal swab. The Project ACT tests are in addition to other ways Maine people have been able to get free COVID-19 tests, such as when the Biden administration mailed tests to households, and free testing at pharmacies. As of July 8, the shelf-life of these rapid antigen tests has been extended from 6 to 12 months.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: