Judith Chick Stephenson, age 86, a resident of Kennebunk, died with her family by her side on Sept. 24, 2022, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, after a short illness.

Judith was born in Portland on July 10, 1936, the daughter of Frederick B. and Clyda (Blanchard) Chick. She graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1954, and then went on to graduate from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Clyda Chick; her husband, Henry (Hank) D. Stephenson; and her former spouse, Payson Perkins.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sally Perkins of Kennebunk, and Margaret “Peggy” Perkins of West Roxbury, Massachusetts; her son, Stephen Perkins and his wife, Gabrielle, of Etters, Pennsylvania; her five beloved grandchildren, Anna Montoya and her fiancée, Kyle Melo, Matthew, Eleanor and fiancée Philip Strayer, Caroline and Thomas Perkins; her step-children, Chip Stephenson of Arundel and Karen Stephenson Wnek of Scarborough; her adopted sister, Hassina Taylor and her husband, Michael and daughter Jamila Taylor, all of Lyman; and her niece, Christina McAnuff of Cape Elizabeth, and her nephew, Douglas Perkins of Vermont.

Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will take place immediately afterward at 3 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, followed by a reception at the funeral home.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Judith ’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St,. Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: