SANFORD — York County Emergency Management Agency continues to offer monkeypox vaccines for eligible individuals at its new clinic in Sanford. YCEMA opened the clinic in the same plaza as its COVID-19 vaccination center in late August following a request from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention..

“We have been operating for a month, but we want to continue to spread the word that we are open,” said Megan Arsenault, Deputy Director of York County Emergency Management Agency. “This fixed location clinic provides a convenient option to those looking for the vaccine.”

The vaccination clinic, located at Suite 7 in The Center for Shopping, 1364 Main St. (Route 109) in Sanford, will continue to operate 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The center is staffed with trained medical personnel and offers compassionate care for eligible patients of all ages, YCEMA staff said.

“We strongly believe in increasing access to vaccination, and we hope that this clinic will do just that,” said Art Cleaves, director of York County Emergency Management Agency.

Appointments are drop-in only.

For more information on monkeypox, the vaccine, and eligibility, visit:

https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/zoonotic/monkeypox.shtml

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: