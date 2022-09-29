NEW YORK — An EMS lieutenant was stabbed to death giving aid to a patient in Queens Thursday, officials said.
The 61-year-old medic was attacked responding to a call on 20th Avenue near 41st Street in Astoria about 2:30 p.m., authorities said.
She was rendering aid to a patient when an emotionally disturbed relative of the patient stabbed her multiple times in the neck, police sources said.
The EMS lieutenant, a 20-plus year veteran of the New York Fire Department, was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens where she died. Her name was not immediately released.
