The climate crisis is causing devastating wildfires, droughts, storms, floods, glacier melts and sea-level rise. It is alarming. What can I, and others, do as individuals to make a difference? One action is to vote to reelect Gov. Mills.
Under Gov. Mills, a Democrat, Maine has become a bright spot in the fight against climate change. She quickly established the Maine Climate Council, a group of industry leaders, scientists, local and state leaders, and citizens to determine steps Maine must take to combat this threat. They produced a plan to decrease greenhouse-gas emissions, and to prepare for climate-related harms to come, while presenting transformational economic opportunities, such as the growth of clean-energy sources.
If reelected, Mills will continue bold and strategic action to fight climate change. In stark contrast, Paul LePage, as governor, did almost nothing to prepare Maine. Take action against the climate crisis: Vote to reelect Gov. Mills.
Ellen Grant
Portland
