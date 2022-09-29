LISBON — Nick Powell’s goal off a direct kick from 20 yards out lifted the Lisbon boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Carrabec on Thursday.

The Greyhounds remained undefeated at 7-0-1; the Cobras fell to 2-5.

Levi Tibbetts made 10 saves on goal for Lisbon, which outshot Carrabec 18-10.

WAYNEFLETE 4, FREEPORT 1: Myles Culley had a goal in each half to pace the Flyers (8-1), who took a 2-0 halftime advantage and defeated the Falcons (2-3-3) at Portland.

Bryan Stark-Chessa had a goal and an assist for Waynflete, and Porter Beaule added a goal.

Ben Grimm had an unassisted goal for Freeport in the 77th minute.

Adam Clough stopped five shots for the Falcons; Nico Kirby had three saves for Waynflete.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: