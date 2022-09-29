A growing number of Russians are concerned that the seven-month-old invasion of Ukraine is going badly and most are alarmed at President Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up 300,000 reservists after major battlefield losses, an opinion poll showed Thursday.

The survey by independent pollster Levada Center was conducted in the days after Putin ordered a partial mobilization, forcing the population for the first time to confront the reality of the war. That step provoked feelings of fear, alarm or shock in 70 percent of respondents, with many worrying that a full-scale nationwide call-up will follow. A total of 66 percent believe that’s a possibility, compared to 28 percent in February.

The share of Russians saying the conflict isn’t going well increased to 31 percent from 17 percent in April. More respondents – 48 percent – now back peace talks, versus 44 percent a month earlier. Those who were pessimistic about the outcome pointed to the length of the conflict, the need to call up more troops and recent territorial reverses. Still, just over half of people remain confident in the war’s success.

Levada interviewed 1600 people from Sept. 22-28. A separate Levada poll released Wednesday showed Putin’s approval rating dipped after he ordered the mobilization.

Putin sent troops across the border in February but Kremlin hopes of a swift victory and the overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelensky crumbled in the face of determined Ukrainian resistance. This month, Ukraine’s forces reversed months of Russian territorial gains in just a couple of weeks, and the U.S. and its allies are vowing to continue giving billions of dollars in military and financial aid to help Kyiv recapture more territory.

