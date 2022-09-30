LOS ANGELES — Nick Cannon has welcomed another child, just two weeks after introducing baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

On Friday, the “Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the birth of his 10th child, a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon. The newborn is his third baby with model Brittany Bell.

“Another Blessing!!!,” Cannon said in the lengthy caption of his Instagram video. In the post, a pregnant Bell and Cannon gathered with their loved ones and “prayer warriors” in anticipation of their child’s birth.

In his caption, Cannon thanked God for providing “stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.” He also celebrated Bell, who “has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey.”

The “Wild n’ Out” personality also shared with followers that Bell’s latest birth was the “most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!

“48 hours of excruciating pain and life using danger to welcome 10 points of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON,” he said. “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”

In addition to Rise Messiah, Cannon shares son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Bell.

Cannon welcomed Onyx Ice Cole with model Lanisha Cole on Sept. 14. However, while introducing his latest daughter to the world, he said he wasn’t going to take any hate.

“I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he said on Instagram.

Rise Messiah and Onyx Ice Cole aren’t the only children Cannon’s welcomed in 2022. In July, he and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child, Legendary Love, together.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Zen, his child with model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer last December.

