BIDDEFORD — HomeGoods will open a new store at Biddeford Crossing, 401 Mariner Way, on Oct. 13 and plans an open house 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” said John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Biddeford with a new HomeGoods.”

The 19,933-square-foot store offers goods that are generally priced 20 to 60 percent lower than full-price retailers for comparable items, store officials said.

HomeGoods departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.

Company officials said they expect to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.

In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods officials said the company will contribute to the community with a $10,000 donation to Saco Food Pantry. The Saco Food Pantry provides food for people in need through short-term and intermittent help, and long-term help for those experiencing continued difficulties. It currently provides food for more than 8,000 people annually — more than 96,000 individual meals.

Regular hours will be Monday-Sat 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sun 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., though store officials said hours may shift.

HomeGoods operates more than 846 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., which also owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. The Biddeford Crossing HomeGoods is located beside the T.J. Maxx store.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: