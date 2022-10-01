Gov. Janet Mills’ leadership style and concern for all Maine people has earned my vote for her reelection. Unlike many of today’s politicians, she does not thrive on conflict and antagonism toward others. Rather, she is respectful and fair in her approach to addressing people from all walks of life, and in her approach to issues, no matter how controversial or complicated.
Governor Mills consistently looks out for the betterment of all Maine people. She led us through the pandemic with a steady hand, keeping people in Maine safer than in most every other state. Please join me in keeping our state focused on today’s pressing issues, and not on personalities and outlandish behaviors.
Mary Fuller
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.