Gov. Janet Mills’ leadership style and concern for all Maine people has earned my vote for her reelection. Unlike many of today’s politicians, she does not thrive on conflict and antagonism toward others. Rather, she is respectful and fair in her approach to addressing people from all walks of life, and in her approach to issues, no matter how controversial or complicated.

Governor Mills consistently looks out for the betterment of all Maine people. She led us through the pandemic with a steady hand, keeping people in Maine safer than in most every other state. Please join me in keeping our state focused on today’s pressing issues, and not on personalities and outlandish behaviors.

Mary Fuller

Portland

