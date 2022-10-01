WESTBROOK / LEEDS, Mass. – Nancy Jane Harding died Sept. 22, 2022, after a long battle with Cancer at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on April 8, 1938, to the late Joseph and Hazel Allen.

Nancy graduated from Strattford High School, class of 1956 in Strattford, Conn. In 1972, Nancy and partners started a company called Temp-Pro out of the cellar and garage of a multi-family residence. For 8 years they worked in this location until they moved to the Industrial Park in Northampton, Mass.

On Sept. 15, Nancy and the company celebrated 50 years in business with a homegrown company maturing into an international business as a premier manufacturer of temperature sensors, electrical enclosures, and electro-mechanical services meeting the needs of multiple industries from government, paper company, and breweries. Nancy was very proud of her role and entrepreneurship because she was a businesswoman in the men-dominated world of manufacturing when women had not broken through into this role.

Nancy loved to travel and visited places like Ireland, Mexico, Galapagos Island, Alaska, Canada and many states here in the U.S. Another one of her loves was doing crafts with her hands and she won awards for some of her work with hooking rugs and tapestries, painting, sewing, and braiding rugs. Many of her talents were passed down

from her mother, Hazel, who was also an award winning quilt-maker.

Nancy is survived by her son, Bruce Harding and his wife, Mary of Westbrook; sisters Sue Grondin and husband, Bob, of Raymond, and Martha Lubowiecki and husband, Edmund, of Connecticut; grandchildren Jaime Martin, Joshua Hicks, Megan Harding, Kristen Harding, Julia Duval, and Michael Harding; niece, Jennifer Grondin, and a nephew, Carl Neitzel. Nancy had many special people in her life, the Joseph’s, the Mimitz’s, the Carters’, Bob Dow; wonderful neighbors Louise, Karen and Paul.

She was predeceased by our little heavenly angel, Hazel Mae Gagne.

Our family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Emmanuel Soultanakis and team, as well as the Hospice of Southern Maine (Phil, Leslie, Erin, David K, and Allie) for their compassionate care. You all made Nancy feel comfortable and treated her with respect and decency.

To express condolences and participate in Nancy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations in Nany’s memory:

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

American Cancer Society,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300,

Topsham, ME 04086,

or to a dog rescue of your choice.