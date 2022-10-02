FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Lungfish,” by Meghan Gilliss (Catapult)

2. “Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout

4. “The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

5. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

6. “Nona the Ninth,” by Tamsyn Muir (Tor)

7. “Fellowship Point,” by Alice Elliott Dark (Scribner)

8. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

9. “Less is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little Brown)

10. “Sirens & Muses,” by Antonia Angress (Ballantine)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Last Altruist,” by Richard Cass (Encircle)

3. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

4. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

5. “We Ride Upon Sticks,” by Quan Barry (Vintage)

6. “In the Woods,” by Tana French (Penguin)

7. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

8. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

9. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

10. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon)

2. “This Land Was Saved For You and Me,” by Jeffrey H. Ryan (Stackpole)

3. “Pretty Good House,” by Dan Kolbert et al (Tauton)

4. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

5. “Mother Brain,” by Chelsea Conaboy (Henry Holt)

6. “What If? 2,” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)

7. “Status and Culture,” by W. David Marx (Viking)

8. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

9. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

10. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” by Isaac Fitzgerald (Bloomsbury)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron)

4. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

6. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

7. “The Carrying,” by Ada Limón (Milkweed)

8. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)

9. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

10. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

– Longfellow Books, Portland