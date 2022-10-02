“I am reading ‘The Final Revival of Opal & Nev’ by Dawnie Walton. It’s musical, it’s fun, it’s like a hybrid of journalism and fiction. So entertaining.” — EVADNE BRYAN-PERKINS, Gorham

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles