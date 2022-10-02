Over the summer, Portland was visited by a diverse host of foreign officials, all hosted by the World Affairs Council.

We are lucky to have a branch of the World Affairs Council right here in Maine. The organization’s work offers a welcome respite from news media. World Affairs Council of Maine holds “Wednesday Night Webinars,” regular discussion groups and puts out a weekly world news review.

This Maine branch is made up of former ambassadors, diplomats, international educators, Peace Corps volunteers, World Bank executives, business people with international experience and people involved with international nongovernmental organizations and the U.N. It seems that Maine is a resting place for many talented world leaders. I myself have been doing business in China and Asia-Pacific since 1983.

Many member-participants do not have these experiences but want to hear and learn from “the horse’s mouth.” The World Affairs Council of Maine brings objectivity and differing views to the table.

Nathaniel Whitney

Old Orchard Beach

