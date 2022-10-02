PORTLAND – Myron Robert Sawyer passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2022 at the age of 92.

Known as “Bob” by his family and friends, he was born to Walter Scott Sawyer and Catherine Mae Rollins of Portland on June 22, 1930.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lynn (Brown); by his sons Mike and Bob, and by his daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Charlie O’Mara. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (Murch) Sawyer and his brother-in-law, Christopher P. Brown; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bob graduated from Deering High School in Portland and then attended Maine Maritime Academy. In the 1950s he moved to Boston, Mass. to attend MIT, graduating with degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Shipping and Ship Building Management. These degrees led to a career in tanker construction, shipping analysis, and finance. But, more importantly, it was here he met his beloved wife, Lynn.

Bob and Lynn raised their children in Chappaqua, N.Y., summering in Downeast Maine. Retirement afforded them the opportunity to return to Maine, and they settled in Damariscotta.

In retirement, Bob became an active member of the Portland Marine Society, apprenticed at the Carpenter’s Boat Shop in Pemaquid, and volunteered for the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. He returned to Maine Maritime Academy as a guest lecturer, Alumni Board Director, and mentor. In Nobleboro, he worked to research and restore the Highland Cemetery. He also continued his father’s work in genealogy, tracking his family back through the 1600s.

The family will have a private celebration of Bob’s life and internment at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Maine Maritime Academy in Bob’s name:

Advancement Dept,

Maine Maritime Academy,

1 Pleasant St,

Castine ME, 04421-3034.

https://mainemaritime.edu/giving/.

