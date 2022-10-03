Steve Moriarty has led a life of service to his community and country. A veteran, he has served over 20 years on the Cumberland Town Council. Other town committees include the Planning Board and library board and currently, he is chairman of the Historical Society. As a successful lawyer, Steve has brought to bear his calm and professional experience in his effective work in the state and his local community.

He has served two productive terms in the state Legislature. We look forward to voting to return Steve to a third term as the House representative of District 110.

Linda and Paul Draper

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: