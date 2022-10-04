SCARBOROUGH

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

Gov. Janet Mills helped launch the “Finding Our Voices” activities during Domestic Abuse Awareness Month on Sept. 29, working with survivors and students to mount the group’s exhibit at the Scarborough Public Library.

The governor is one of 43 Maine survivors whose portraits and quotes are on Finding Our Voices posters and bookmarks being displayed and distributed across the state.

The Maine Humanities Council is partnering with Finding Our Voices this month for three survivor-led discussion groups on domestic violence, creativity, and resilience. These discussions will be online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and the public can register for one or more by emailing Patrisha McLean, founder and president of Finding Our Voices at [email protected]

Leading the Oct. 6 discussion is author and illustrator Rebekah Lowell of Biddeford, who will share about her middle-grade novel “The Road to After,” about a young girl who discovers life and the soothing power of nature after being freed from her abusive father.

On Oct. 13, the discussion will focus on Deborah Gould of Brunswick and her novel “Household” about domestic abuse.

Liz Cutler, artist and founder/director of ArtWaves, MDI’s only community arts center, will lead the Oct. 20 discussion.

The conversations will be facilitated by Sarah Firth and joined by McLean, who is a photojournalist and took all the photo portraits of survivors in the Finding Our Voices exhibit and posters.

All events are free.

The Finding Our Voices photography exhibit is also in Belfast at the University of Maine’s Hutchinson Center through October.

October 15 will be Finding Our Voices day at University of Augusta, Ellsworth campus.

Finally, on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., the library will host a panel discussion with local survivors on how children are impacted by domestic violence.

BRUNSWICK

Maine Council on Aging director honored by coalition

For more than a decade, the Encore Network has been advocating for and building partnerships among organizations and individuals who champion the civic, social, and economic contributions of people ages 50 and older. Now, Maine Council on Aging’s executive director Jess Maurer has been named to the 2022 Class of Encore Network Champions, a list of 35 people who reflect those values.

As executive director of the Maine Council on Aging, Maurer was instrumental in the development of the report on the Economic Security of Older Women in Maine and has been relentless in addressing ageism. Providing leadership within Maine’s aging network, she supports Maine’s legislative Caucus on Aging and oversees the Tri-State Learning Collaborative on Aging, a regional learning collaborative aimed at increasing the collective impact of community-driven aging initiatives. Maurer annually organizes statewide and regional events that advance aging policy, including the Maine Wisdom Summit.

All of the nominees share the commitment to ensuring that older adults are fully engaged and appreciated in all aspects of our society, including work, leadership, and community.

Brief profiles of each member of the 2021 and 2022 Encore Network Champion classes may be found at encorenetwork.org/champion/. For further information, please contact Lauren Merten, administrator, at [email protected] or call 513-739-5530.

FALMOUTH

Four chances to get leaves collected

The town announced four Friday pick-up dates for fall leaf collection. Bags must be set curbside by 7 a.m. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11 and 18 to ensure collection.

Brush will not be collected curbside and must not be put in bags. Brush can be brought to the transfer station at 48 Woods Road.

Leaf bags are available to Falmouth residents on a first come, first served basis at the Public Works office at 101 Woods Road.

Transfer station hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more details, call the Public Works Office at 781-3919.

WATERVILLE

College hosting gubernatorial forum

Mid-Maine Chamber is taking advance reservations for individuals who want to attend a gubernatorial forum from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Oct. 11 at Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium.

Candidates will present their positions on numerous topics in this a moderated discussion, with questions geared toward a better understanding of their stances.

Coffee and a continental breakfast will be provided.

Cost is $20 for members in advance or $27 for non-members at midmainechamber.com or 873-3315.

LIMERICK

Orchard voted among best in the country

Libby & Son U-Picks, a family-owned fruit farm located in York County, took sixth place for Best Orchard in a national poll by USA Today’s 10Best.com in 2022. This is the third straight year Libby’s has finished in the Top 10 after placing sixth in 2021 and fourth in 2020.

“Our family is overwhelmed and excited to share this great honor,” said Aaron Libby. “Being voted in the Top 10 for the third straight year is an amazing achievement for our family farm. We could not have achieved this without all our wonderful customers, our incredible staff past and present past and all our great vendors and partners throughout New England. Thank you for supporting us once again!”

The Libby family has been growing fruit in this area since the 1950s.

For more details, go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-apple-orchard.

