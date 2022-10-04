Do you feel that nip in the air? We are full swing into fall, the leaves are changing, and the gardens are producing their last bursts of color and fruit before they go to sleep for winter. My tomatoes are coming in like gangbusters, and I’m hoping that I can harvest a few red ones, before the squirrels eat them and the cold kills them.

You may not have heard the great news! We at Libby Memorial Library in Old Orchard Beach have transitioned to a brand new cataloguing system. We’re loving the new interface, and there are some very cool features, including that with this new system, we have extended the borrowing time from two weeks to three weeks for all regular stack items. DVDs are still one week and new books are still 14 days. In addition, an extra layer of security was added for our online users of CloudLibrary and ILL requesting. Patrons will now be prompted for a PIN when signing onto these platforms. PINs were assigned to patron accounts when the system was changed over. Please call the library at 934-4351 if you’re having trouble logging on, and we can help you.

As with any change there have been a few bumps. In particular, the reciprocal borrowing service is temporarily unavailable for some of the libraries with whom we were formerly partnered. Please stop by or call to find out where else your Libby Library Card can be used. The program should be back in full swing before the end of the year. We’ll keep you updated.

Most of the library’s programming is back in person, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! The MahJong group is back on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room. We even have brand new four-person tables, just right for Mahjong. Anyone interested in playing is welcome to join.

Book Club was to discuss the book, “Labor Day,” by Joyce Maynard on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. We will meet in the adult reading area of the library, where the fireplace will be lit. Our book to read for the month of October will be The Lake of Dead Languages, by Carol Goodman. We look forward to adding new readers to our group!

What happens when you mash-up Trick-or-Treating with board games? Life-sized Candy Land! And it’s happening right here at the Libby Library on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Just like with the real board game, participants move from colored space to colored space with opportunities to stop along the way and collect treats. This Candy Land isn’t just for kids! Everyone is welcome to play!

Heather and Chandra have been busy working on programming for kids. Join us every Wednesday for LEGO Club in the Community Room from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on regular school days, and from noon to 1 p.m. on early release days. We have challenge cards for those looking for inspiration, or you can just come and let your creativity run wild! We also have Duplo blocks available for our younger patrons.

Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. is Story Time! All ages are welcome to join us for a reading of a selection of picture books with a different theme each week. Weather-permitting we will meet outside. On inclement days, story time will be in the sitting area in the kids’ room. Matching take-and-make craft kits are available in the lobby.

On the second Saturday of the month from September through May, you can join us for STEAM Saturdays, a program that will explore a different theme through stories, crafts, experiments, and more! Ideal for Pre-K through 3rd graders, but all ages are welcome as we learn and play! For each STEAM Saturday attended, participants will earn a chance to win a great science prize at the end of our 2022-23 sessions. Be sure not to miss it! The next STEAM session is Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:45 a.m. in the Community Room. See you there …, er, here!

And like those leaves, we are changing here, too. The library is now open at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday through Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. While offering curbside was a great solution to the quandary of how to offer reading materials without any contact, we’ve been missing your smiling faces. Hold requests are now available for pick-up at the circulation desk (curbside can still be specifically requested). Please stop in and say HI. It’s been too long.

The opposite of change is stagnation, which isn’t good for people or water. While it can take some getting used to, change is often moving in a positive direction. We’re delighted about all of the changes continually happening here at the library. As Arthur Read tells us, “having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card!”

