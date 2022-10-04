ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration and the Yankees slugger remained at 61 home runs with just two games remaining to break the AL record after New York beat Texas 5-4 Tuesday to open a day-night doubleheader.

Judge went 1 for 5 with a single and scored the decisive run. But No. 99 didn’t come close to clearing the wall in the Yankees’ 99th win of the season.

Judge has gone five games without a homer, and the only time he went deep in the last 13 games was when he matched Roger Maris’ American League record with his 61st homer last Wednesday in Toronto.

A crowd filled with fans hoping to see history was on its feet when Judge grounded out on the first pitch of the game, and again when he lofted a routine flyout to right in the third.

In the fifth, he had an infield popup and TV cameras caught him slamming his helmet against a rack in the dugout. Judge singled in the eighth and got another at-bat in the ninth, grounding out on the first pitch.

Judge’s batting average dropped to .310. He trails AL leader Luis Arraez, who began the day at .315, in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Judge saw 12 pitches overall and swung at eight of them. In three at-bats, he swung at the first pitch.

It was Judge’s 156th game overall, and the 54th in a row he has played for the Yankees since Aug. 5. Manager Aaron Boone had indicated that Judge would play in the nightcap if he was still at 61 homers, and they wrap up the regular season Wednesday.

Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka hit solo homers for the AL East champion Yankees.

Higashioka’s homer to straightaway center off reliever Brock Burke (7-5) tin the eighth tied it at 4. Higashioka tied his career high of 10 homers, all from June 12 on.

Judge followed with a line-drive single and eventually scored on Harrison Bader’s single.

NOTES

NATIONALS: Stephen Strasburg’s status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington General Manager Mike Rizzo said.

“It’s still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said about the 2019 World Series MVP before the Nationals were scheduled to play a doubleheader at the New York Mets. “I know that he’s working hard strengthening his core and the other parts of his body. We’re just going to have to see. With the type of surgery and rehab that he’s had, it’s unfamiliar to us. It’s unfamiliar to a lot of people. We’re going to have to take it day by day.”

The 34-year-old right-hander has thrown a total of 31 1/3 innings across just eight starts over the past three seasons combined. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020, then needed an operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021.

After his only start of 2022, he went back on the injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs.

YANKEES: Reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs.

Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series.

Manager Aaron Boone said he is hopeful that Marinacco will be able to return for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance in the postseason.

MARINERS: Seattle lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit.

Seattle Manager Scott Servais said that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off the initial MRI. Seattle placed Haggerty on the 10-day injured list and the severity of the injury could keep him out for a big chunk of October.

