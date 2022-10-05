ASHBURN, Va. — The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path.

Robinson recovered so quickly from two gun shot wounds to his right leg that he practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting. There’s a chance the rookie running back makes his NFL debut as soon as Sunday against Tennessee.

“It was beautiful,” Robinson said of his first day back. “Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again, it was just a beautiful day for me.”

Neither he nor Coach Ron Rivera was prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans. The game marks six weeks to the day Robinson was shot. Rivera said Robinson looked solid in practice and was relieved not to see any hesitation. The Commanders have lost three in a row to fall to 1-3, but they’ll also attempt not to rush Robinson, especially given the upcoming short week with a game at Chicago next Thursday night.

“It was good to have him out there,” Rivera said. “He’s got a little bit ways to go. Conditioning will be a question, that’s for sure.”

Robinson was not able to address details of the incident because there’s an ongoing investigation, a team spokesperson said. D.C. Police said Robinson was shot in the right leg by two suspects in Northeast Washington on Aug. 28 and taken to a local hospital.

Advertisement

The bullets missed all the ligaments and bones in Robinson’s right knee. Even with that, it took until he did a drill in practice to test the leg before he felt right.

BRONCOS: Quarterback Russell Wilson was limited by a right shoulder issue again Wednesday, but his status for Thursday’s game against the Colts is not in question, according to the Broncos’ final injury report of the week.

Wilson told reporters Tuesday he expected to play “without limitation” despite receiving treatment on his throwing shoulder each day this week.

Four other players who appeared on the injury report this week – running back Melvin Gordon, left guard Dalton Risner, safety Caden Sterns and nickel K’Waun Williams – are cleared to play.

GIANTS: Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt good when he was on the field.

Advertisement

“Yeah, it felt good to get out there and then working with the trainers and, you know, I made a lot of progress last couple of days,” Jones said.

Daboll said Jones is a tough player who spent a lot of time working with the trainers. The team, which is leaving for London on Thursday night, will continue to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis. He would probably be a game-time decision.

BROWNS: Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move.

Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, Garrett seemed excited to be back practicing with the Browns. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end returned to the field Wednesday for the first time since sustaining several injuries when he lost control while speeding, veered off the road and flipped his Porsche.

Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck on Sept. 26.

BEARS: Chicago placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

Also Wednesday, the Bears designated receiver N’Keal Harry to return from IR. That begins a three-week evaluation window for the fourth-year player.

PANTHERS: Carolina’s defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Chinn, a key player in Phil Snow’s defense, will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous