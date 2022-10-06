Futures for Standardbreds

hosts fundraiser Oct. 15



Futures For Standardbreds, a Buxton-based organization that rescues and retrains and harness race horses as they transition from life on the track to life as pleasure horses, will host a fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Funky Bow Brewery, 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman.

The event will feature raffle items, desserts by donation, and a visiting ambassador horse. There will also be food for purchase and live music by Lucus Roy and Rob Duquette with his Beatles band.

“When horses retire from the racetrack, they can face uncertain futures,” Robyn Cuffey, executive director of FFS, said in a news release. “They have to retire at age 14, and many live to be 30, so they need new careers.”

Horses in the program undergo training under saddle so that they can be adopted as pleasure horses and rehomed to trail riders, dressage riders, pleasure drivers or just backyard horses.

“We hope horse lovers and non-horse lovers alike will join us for this festive afternoon,” Cuffey said.

Since its founding in 2014, Futures for Standardbreds has retrained and rehomed more than 50 horses. For more information, visit futuresforstandardbreds.org

or email [email protected]

Town Farm Haunt

The Buxton Recreation Department is hosting its third annual Town Farm Haunt from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Town Farm Park on Town Farm Road.

The haunt is a 0.6-mile walk with surprises through themed scenes.

Cost is $5 per family. To register, visit www.buxtonrec.com. Those wishing to volunteer should contact Grace Bibber by calling 929-8381 or email [email protected]

