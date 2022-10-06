PEAKS ISLAND – Otis C. Thompson, 76, died on Oct. 2, 2022, with his family by his side.
Otis, born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Houlton, was son of the late Rev. Donald N. and Lucy Pearl (Perry) Thompson. Otis is survived by his treasured, loving family: his wife, Mavourneen Thompson; his daughter, Heather Thompson and her fiancé, Mario Proia, and Heather’s children, Arthur Thompson Johnson and Eleanor Johnson, all of Peaks Island; two sons: Seth Thompson, of Bethel, and his children, Gabrielle and Samuel; Adam Thompson and husband, Phillip Gibson, of Toronto, and their children, Evelyn and Abigail.
Otis is also survived by his brother, Donald Thompson, of Hampden and sister, Gwendolyn Archambault, of Brewer, and their respective children.
A memorial service of Otis’ life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 3 p.m., at New Brackett Church, 9 Church Avenue, Peaks Island. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private.
To view Otis’ full obituary and memorial page, his preferred donation list, directions for travel, or to share a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.