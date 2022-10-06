PEAKS ISLAND – Otis C. Thompson, 76, died on Oct. 2, 2022, with his family by his side.﻿

Otis, born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Houlton, was son of the late Rev. Donald N. and Lucy Pearl (Perry) Thompson. Otis is survived by his treasured, loving family: his wife, Mavourneen Thompson; his daughter, Heather Thompson and her fiancé, Mario Proia, and Heather’s children, Arthur Thompson Johnson and Eleanor Johnson, all of Peaks Island; two sons: Seth Thompson, of Bethel, and his children, Gabrielle and Samuel; Adam Thompson and husband, Phillip Gibson, of Toronto, and their children, Evelyn and Abigail.

Otis is also survived by his brother, Donald Thompson, of Hampden and sister, Gwendolyn Archambault, of Brewer, and their respective children. ﻿

A memorial service of Otis’ life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 3 p.m., at New Brackett Church, 9 Church Avenue, Peaks Island. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private.

To view Otis’ full obituary and memorial page, his preferred donation list, directions for travel, or to share a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

