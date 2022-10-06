These price drops were indicated by Realtor.com.

375 SPRING ST. — $2,999,000

6 beds, 3.5 baths, 5,930 SF

Price drop: $1.69 million. This Italianate mansion on the West End that was originally built for Israel Washburn, Jr., a governor and founding member of the abolitionist Republican Party. Stateliness factors include 15-foot ceilings in the entryway, a grand staircase with carved finial, stained-glass windows, a formal library, myriad (7) fireplaces, second floor sunroom, a flexible third floor with two bedrooms and a kitchenette, and a matching carriage house to serve as the garage. Listed by Marc Gup, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

73 WHITNEY AVE. — $559,900

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,872 SF

Price drop: $40,000. The Libbytown neighborhood en-compasses Thompson’s Point, the north bank of the Fore River and a slice of the blocks between Brighton Ave., Congress St. and Douglass Field. Built in 1920, this four-square with a three-season sunroom and backyard patio has period-era built-in cabinets, stained glass, and an ex-posed brick chimney in the third-floor, sunlit bonus space. Listed by Julie A. Bayley, Bayley Realty Group. See the full listing.

321 STEVENS AVE. — $489,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,868 SF

Price drop: $60,000. Looking to imagine possibilities and share your tender, loving care with the right property? This circa 1920 home near Deering Center and Woodfords Corner needs at least a coat of paint and a deep clean, but the basics of a 1/3 AC lot, one-car garage, unfinished attic and period details like built-ins, a fireplace, and secondary service stairs to the kitchen are quite alluring. Listed by James Nadeau, Jim Nadeau Realty. See the full listing.

