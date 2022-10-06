These price drops were indicated by Realtor.com.

The kitchen at 375 Spring St., Portland. Listed for sale in July, 2022.

375 SPRING ST. — $2,999,000
6 beds, 3.5 baths, 5,930 SF

Price drop: $1.69 million. This Italianate mansion on the West End that was originally built for Israel Washburn, Jr., a governor and founding member of the abolitionist Republican Party. Stateliness factors include 15-foot ceilings in the entryway, a grand staircase with carved finial, stained-glass windows, a formal library, myriad (7) fireplaces, second floor sunroom, a flexible third floor with two bedrooms and a kitchenette, and a matching carriage house to serve as the garage. Listed by Marc Gup, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

75 Whitney Ave, Portland. Listed for sale in August, 2022.

73 WHITNEY AVE. — $559,900
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,872 SF

Price drop: $40,000. The Libbytown neighborhood en-compasses Thompson’s Point, the north bank of the Fore River and a slice of the blocks between Brighton Ave., Congress St. and Douglass Field. Built in 1920, this four-square with a three-season sunroom and backyard patio has period-era built-in cabinets, stained glass, and an ex-posed brick chimney in the third-floor, sunlit bonus space. Listed by Julie A. Bayley, Bayley Realty Group. See the full listing.

321 Stevens Ave., Portland. Listed for sale in September, 2022.

321 STEVENS AVE. — $489,000
4 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,868 SF

Price drop: $60,000. Looking to imagine possibilities and share your tender, loving care with the right property? This circa 1920 home near Deering Center and Woodfords Corner needs at least a coat of paint and a deep clean, but the basics of a 1/3 AC lot, one-car garage, unfinished attic and period details like built-ins, a fireplace, and secondary service stairs to the kitchen are quite alluring. Listed by James Nadeau, Jim Nadeau Realty. See the full listing.

