WHERE: Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Virginia

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. Saturday

TV/STREAMING: Flofootball

ALL-TIME SERIES: This is the first meeting between these teams.

KEY STAT: Zero, the number of rushing touchdowns Hampton has allowed this season.

OUTLOOK: Hampton is coming off a bye week, following a 35-3 loss to Delaware in its first Colonial Athletic Association game. Maine is looking to bounce back after a 45-20 loss to Villanova in its CAA opener last week. The Black Bears are last in the conference in rushing at just under 84 yards per game. This game is probably not the one in which Maine will find its ground game. Hampton leads the conference in rushing defense, allowing just over 90 yards per game. The Black Bears could continue to build on a passing game that found the end zone three times last week against Villanova. The return of wide receiver Kobay White from an ankle sprain was a bright spot for Maine last week, as the Boston College transfer caught five passes for 57 yards and found a rhythm with quarterback Joe Fagnano. Led by linebacker Qwahsin Townsel (38 tackles), the Pirates are an aggressive defense that plays downhill well, Maine coach Jordan Stevens said.

Defensively, Maine has to contain a pair of Hampton quarterbacks. Malcolm Mays is a strong passer, with 580 yards through the air and five touchdown passes. Christopher Zellous is a running threat, and Stevens said the Black Bears have to do a better job keeping either quarterback in the pocket. Jadakis Bonds leads the Pirates receivers with 315 yards and four TDs. Maine corner Kahzir “Buggs” Brown could draw the Bonds assignment, and has an interception and two pass breakups.

OF NOTE: Maine wideout Montigo Moss has a touchdown catch in each of the last three games. His one-handed TD catch last week against Villanova was highlighted on ESPN’s “You Got Mossed” segment, in which Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Montigo’s father, looks at the top catches of the week. … Maine punter Brian Cooley averages 43.4 yards per punt, third-best in the conference. … Maine tight end Shawn Bowman ranks ninth in the conference in receptions per game, with 4.5. … Hampton ranks 12th in the 13-team league in third-down conversion rate, successful on 12 of 42 tries (28.6 percent). Maine hasn’t fared much better on third down, converting just 19 of 60 tries (31.7 percent) to rank 10th in the CAA.