After many years volunteering at Oasis Free Clinics, I have chosen to step down as the director of the Dental Clinic. That decision made me realize how important volunteerism has been in defining my retirement.

As our working years come to a close, we give a lot of thought as to what retirement will bring. We look forward to more time to golf, spend time with grandchildren, read more, get fit, learn to play pickleball, etc. Ten years ago, when I retired, I envisioned more hunting and fishing.

After a year of spending a lot of time in the outdoors, I realized that I still had time to spare. I started volunteering more frequently as a regular dental provider at Oasis; shortly thereafter, I became the clinic’s dental director. At first, it was hard to commit to a schedule, but I soon realized it helped put structure back into my week. I worked with like-minded people, many of whom have become my friends. My patients shared their stories which increased my level of empathy for those who struggle to make ends meet. Like many volunteers, these encounters made me realize that I received more than I gave.

I also began to see that the dental need in our area was overwhelming and that it was impossible for Oasis to serve everyone who asked for help. I came to terms with this by accepting that I couldn’t solve the problem and could only help one patient at a time. I firmly believe that basic health and dental care, food and shelter are human rights. It’s a complicated issue that isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon.

That is where our community’s “safety net” organizations come into play. Oasis is there to help with medical, dental and mental health needs. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP) addresses the challenge of food insecurity. Tedford Housing and the Gathering Place provide shelter to our neighbors in need. These nonprofits rely heavily on volunteers and have great websites on information as to how you can help.

At MCHPP, hundreds of volunteers process and prepare food for the soup kitchen, pick up donated food from our local supermarkets, deliver meals, and glean farmers’ fields of produce to stock food pantries. Between the Gathering Place and Tedford Housing, there are multiple ways to help those who have fallen on hard times. If you have a medical or dental background, Oasis Free Clinics might be a good fit for you. Maybe your previous career or a desire to serve your community has prepared you for a leadership role to serve on any of these organizations’ boards of directors.

Advertisement

I think it’s important to carefully assess how much time you are willing to give. Many of us have family commitments that don’t leave much spare time. Maybe you help to provide daycare to your grandchildren or take care of an elderly parent and that is your way of giving back (and it’s a really important one).

Before you enter the world of volunteerism, I have some words of advice:

• Don’t overextend yourself. Leave room for hobbies. They are also important.

• You can’t fix everything. It’s not your burden.

• Be prepared to get out of your comfort zone. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as we age.

• Remember that retired volunteers are an awesome workforce that can make a significant difference. We have learned a lot in our lives and have plenty to offer.

Advertisement

• Volunteerism should not only be fulfilling but also fun. If it isn’t, volunteer elsewhere.

• Your continued financial support is so important to these organizations. While you might find your personal involvement is much more rewarding than writing a check, organizations need both your financial support and time. Just like every volunteer job makes a difference, so does every donation.

As for me, I am inspired by some of my neighbors and a member of our board, who in their 80s are still making significant contributions to our community as volunteers. Volunteerism will be in my future. I just don’t know where or when.

When I do figure that out, I hope to see you there!

The Oasis Free Clinics is a nonprofit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing exceptional, patient-centered care to uninsured members of our community. For more information, call (207) 721-9277 or visit OasisFreeClinics.org.

Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: