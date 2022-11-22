James A. Robinson 1940 – 2022 BATH – On Nov. 17, 2022, James A. Robinson, 82, a beloved husband and father, passed away. Born to Tessie and Linton Robinson, Jim graduated from Morse High School and enlisted in the Air Force. He returned a year after graduating to marry his high school sweetheart, Marjorie L. York, they were married for nearly 62 years. Jim returned to Bath after his military service to raise his family and worked for Prudential, Bath Iron Works, and Culligan Water Treatment. Jim was active with the local Mason’s, Elks, and American Legion organizations. He loved camping, dances, football, beaches, and traveling, often with family and friends. He is known for his sense of humor and willingness to help others. He was predeceased by his parents; and baby daughter. Survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Christina Sener, her husband Ken, and their daughters Elizabeth Sener and Catherine Tellier, and Catherine’s husband Ethan; daughter, Michele Robinson-Pontbriand, her husband Robert, and their son, Cameron Pontbriand; sister, Patricia Nye; and two nieces. The family would like to thank those that supported Jim through the latter part of his journey, including extended family and friends, as well as Androscoggin Hospice and Woodlands Senior Living Memory Care of Lewiston. Per Jim’s request, there will be no funeral. A Masonic memorial service will be held graveside at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Androscoggin Hospice + House ( https://androscoggin.org/donate/ ) 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 022804 (https://dana-farber.org/gift); or Bath-Brunswick Respite Care P.O. Box 668, Bath, ME 04530 (https://www.respite-care.org/donors).

