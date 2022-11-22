Kevin L. Leeman 1958 – 2022 LISBON FALLS – Kevin Lawrence Leeman, 64, of Lisbon Falls passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Bath on May 20, 1958, a son of Roland and Julia (Bates) Leeman. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Morse High, Class of 1977. For additional information about Kevin as well as to share online condolences, fond memories and view photos, please visit http://www.albert-burpee.com A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., at The Elks Lodge 179 Park Row in Brunswick. Arrangements are under the care of Albert & Burpee Funeral Home & Cremation Services 253 Pine St. Lewiston, 782-7201.

