Richard L. MacLean 1926 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Richard L. MacLean, 96, died peacefully shortly after 7 p.m., on Wednesday night, Nov. 16, 2022. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Jan. 28, 1926, Dick was the youngest child of Henry T. and Angell Buck MacLean. He graduated from Weathersfield High School in 1944 and immediately entered the Navy to serve during World War II. After discharge, he returned to Connecticut graduating from University of Connecticut, with a degree in finance. Dick had a successful career, employed first by IBM in Arlington Virginia and then later Consolidated Edison in New York City. Dick was predeceased by his wife Barbara J Wells. They were married on September 15, 1951, in Rocky Hill Connecticut and shared 60 wonderful years together, before Barbara’s death in 2011. In 1968, Dick and Barbara built a summer home on Greenland Cove, in Bremen, at which they shared many good times with family and friends over the years. In 1986, they retired to Brunswick, spending summers in Bremen. They enjoyed traveling and visiting relatives throughout the U.S. when they were able. Dick loved to read and was an avid fan of U CONN women’s basketball. He also regularly attended the Bowdoin college basketball games. He had a sharp wit right up until the end, swapping barbs with his neighbors as well as his nieces and nephews. His memory was remarkable. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at his Brunswick home on Saturday, December 3. Those wanting to pay their respects may drop by anytime between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Curtis Memorial Library, 23 P leasant St, Brunswick ME 04011

