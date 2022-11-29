Ethos|VONT, a Maine-based branding and digital marketing agency, recently announced it has added seven new employees to the company and promoted several, including two Midcoast residents to support continued business growth.

“During the pandemic, many of our clients quickly shifted their marketing efforts to measurable online and digital tactics — a trend that continues today,” said Glenn Rudberg, chief marketing officer at Ethos|VONT. “That demand leveraged our skill sets and provided expansion opportunities for specific service areas within our company, and with that came the need to hire. We have been fortunate. While filling positions has proven difficult for so many, our multifaceted company culture and diverse mix of clients has allowed us to attract some amazingly talented people.”

Lauren Girouard, of Freeport, who has been with the company for two years, has officially been promoted to SEO team lead. She will head up the team that is responsible for developing client strategy and executing projects to increase our clients’ search engine visibility.

Justin Lumiere, of Brunswick, who has been with the company for four years, has officially been promoted to video editor and motion designer. Lumiere will work closely with the agency’s video content director and creative director on a range of client projects from motion graphics to editing short videos and tailoring them to specific platforms.

