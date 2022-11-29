Daniel Stanwood Hartman 1941 – 2022 BRUNSWICK -Daniel Stanwood “Woodie” Hartman, 81, completed his journey through nature to eternity on Nov. 18, 2022. Succumbing to metastatic melanoma, he was lovingly attended by close family members. For many years, he spent the spring, summer, and fall at his lakeside log cabin in Parlin Pond Township, with frequent visits to Rangeley. Born on Oct. 21, 1941, to Bowdoin College professor Herbert W. Hartman, Jr. and Cornelia V.R. Stanwood, he developed an early love for birds and birdwatching. He graduated in 1963 from Williams College and then obtained a doctorate in Evolutionary Biology from Cornell University. In the late 1960s, researching for his doctoral thesis, Woodie conducted the first scientifically serious study of the Florida manatee and its behavior, in Crystal River, Fla. His work proved instrumental in including the Manatee on the federal endangered species list and stimulated other protection initiatives. In the 1980s and ’90s Woodie worked for several wildlife tour organizations, guiding small groups of enthusiasts worldwide to learn about animals in their natural habitats. In 1983, Woodie married Nan Daeschler Hauser, who was employed as a registered nurse at the Bowdoin College Health Clinic for many years and is now a whale biologist working in the South Pacific and Bermuda. They remained longtime friends, working and traveling together over the years. Their son, Jonathan Dylan “Jody” Hartman was born in 1984. A structured nine-to-five job and other such conventions were not part of Woodie’s life plan. As a dedicated and always curious naturalist, he pursued with passion and shared with others of all ages his knowledge and love of the natural world. In the last 10 years, he and his partner, poet and Professor Emerita Sidney Wade, traveled the world to see the beautiful birds of Chile, Costa Rica, the Bahamas, Cuba, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Predeceased by his parents, Woodie is survived by Sidney Wade of Rangeley and Gainesville, Fla.; his son, Jody, of Freeport (wife, Julie and their children Luke, Hannah, and Teddy); his former wife, Nan Hauser, of Brunswick and Rarotonga; his brother Herb Hartman (wife, Lucy Martin) of Whitefield; nephews Darrell and Oliver Hartman, and niece, Celine Hartman Meinvielle. The family extends special thanks to Hospice of Brunswick and is grateful for passage of Maine’s Death with Dignity Law. A celebration of Woodie’s life will take place in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to Clearwater Marine Aquarium 249 Windward Passage Clearwater, FL 33767

