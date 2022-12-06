BRUNSWICK — A new high school boys hockey season is set to begin this weekend, and two Midcoast teams are eager to get things rolling.

Defending Class B State Champion Brunswick and Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde — who practice and play their home games at Bowdoin College — return a strong nucleus for the upcoming season.

Here’s a look at each team:

BRUNSWICK

The Dragons won the school’s first State Championship last season with a 2-0 win over Camden Hills. Brunswick finished 17-4.

Coach Mike Misner acknowledges his team loses a few key players from that title-winning team, but will look to his returning seniors to take on bigger roles.

“We lost a core group on defense, so we will have to focus on team defense first, said Misner, who is entering his sixth season. “There are a number of returning players on offense, but we will have to work hard to compete at a top level.”

Forwards AJ Wolverton, Zach Stern-Hayes, Nick Marro, defenseman Sid Pols and goalie Luke Patterson return. Key newcomers include forwards Jacob Colaluca and defenseman Avery Tatham, both sophomores.

Brunswick opens the season Saturday at Norway Savings Bank Arena against Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester (6:30 p.m.). It will play its next eight games at Bowdoin College, including a rematch of last year’s title game against Camden Hills (6 p.m.) on Dec 13.

The Dragons will close out their 18-game schedule playing seven of their last nine games on the road.

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/HYDE

The Eagles finished 6-12 last season, falling short to Thornton Academy in the Class A preliminary round. Despite losing all-state netminder Sean Moore to graduation, they have plenty of returning players with good experience.

Entering his eighth season as head coach, A.J. Kavanaugh said the Eagles will look to score more goals this season and support new starting goalie, senior Sam Young. They bring back the bulk of their scorers from last year and will look to make some noise in the Class A playoffs.

Key returnees for the Eagles include seniors Bryce Poulin (F/D), Zander Kirk (D/F), Johnny Hole (F); junior Jacob Fullerton (F); and sophomores Dylan Richards (F/D) and Gerek Theriault (F). Junior Jason Wolf (F) and freshman Caleb MacDonald (F) should contribute right away as well.

The Eagles host Cony/Monmouth at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

