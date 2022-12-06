Marilyn L. Cottle 1931 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Marilyn L. Cottle “Cott”, 91, died in the early morning of Dec. 1, 2022 after a very brief period of illness. A resident of Topsham, Marilyn was born in Brunswick on April 9, 1931, the daughter of Emery E. Cottle and Lyma Murphy Cottle. Marilyn attended local schools until she moved to Gardiner at the age of 10 to live with her half-sister, Marguerite Cottle. She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1949, and Fisher Secretarial School in Boston, Mass. in 1950. Following her schooling, Marilyn went to work at Frederick J. Fawcett, Inc. in Boston, Mass. as inventory clerk and retired in 1984 as Vice President and Clerk of the Corporation. In 1985 she started working at Robert E. White Instruments, Inc. in Boston, Mass. and retired again in 1996. At that time she returned to live in Maine. Cott loved spending time at her cottage on Monhegan Island every summer for many years. She was an avid reader and an accomplished pianist. Cott was a long time member of a bowling team in Brunswick, she enjoyed doing a crossword puzzle every day, and was a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She was known by many for her quick wit, kindness, and generous nature. Marilyn is survived by three cousins, Norma Jordan of Lincoln, Earl Squiers of Howland, and Lyma Campbell of Fremont, Calif. She will be missed by many close friends from Maine to Florida. Visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Burials will be in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com .

