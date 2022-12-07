I am writing about the photo in the Press Herald Business section (Dec. 3, Page C1). The one with the swan sitting among trash, etc., on the banks of the Danube River in Serbia.
This photo breaks my heart! How can humans be so careless? I had tears seeing this photo. So I felt a need to write this.
Whatever happened to reusing containers? Back in the 1950s, when I was growing up, most things were reused – like milk bottles, soda bottles, etc. Instead of having all this plastic, wouldn’t it make sense to go back to reusing containers rather than tossing them in a landfill or the ocean?
Our beautiful planet can’t take much more of this! We all need to be a part of the solution. Please, for the love of our planet, be kind to her!
Patricia McKeon
Springvale
