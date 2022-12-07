Donald Trump is once again calling for a coup. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote:

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

This is a clear demand for ending democracy in our country, for calling for a dictatorship. After endless lawsuits and investigations, it has been established that there are no facts whatsoever to support his false rant.

Our Republican senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives have hitherto avoided having to take a stand on his increasingly harmful demands. We can no longer afford to let this go. We must demand of these Republican officeholders that they tell us, their constituents, whether they continue to stand with this former president, who is the ultimate threat to our government and way of life.

We, the voters, have a right to know, before decency, morality, bipartisanship, constitutionality and democracy are only distant memories.

Jody Sataloff

Cape Elizabeth

